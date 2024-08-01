Hyderabad: Police aspirants stage protest at Dilsukhnagar, demand to cancel GO 46

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 12:15 AM

Hyderabad: Hundreds of police job aspirants staged a flash protest at Dilsukhnagar on Wednesday night demanding cancellation of GO 46.

The constable job aspirants assembled at Dilsukhnagar Metro Station and took out a rally. Later they sat on the road to protest the government order. The police reached the spot and prevented them for further moving ahead from the place.

The protesters raised slogans against the Congress government and demanded the GO 46 be cancelled immediately. The police higher ups rushed additional forces to the place to quell the protest.