Hyderabad cop takes up “bicycle patrolling” for effective policing

Hyderabad: In a shift from the regular patrolling model adopted by Inspectors across the city, Chatrinaka SHO Abdul Khader Jilani has taken to bicycle patrolling in his jurisdiction every day.

During important bandobust or regular patrolling, the Inspector is making good use of the sports bicycle provided by the department a few years ago and moving around his jurisdiction.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Jilani said the idea behind patrolling is to inspect the surroundings on the beat to send a strong message to the criminals and also instil confidence among the citizens. “Usually during patrolling our focus is on identifying criminals among crowds which is not always possible while moving in cars or motorcycles. On bicycle we can go slowly, keep a watch on the happenings and also interact with the public to know their problems,” he said.

Also, Chatrinaka is a police station area known more for its narrow lanes. “When on bicycle we can traverse through the bylanes and effectively prevent any crime. Moreover, there will be no unnecessary ‘chabutra’ gatherings,” he explained.

His rendezvous with ‘bicycle patrolling’ concept is not new, previously during his tenure as Additional Inspector of the Chatrinaka police station he had patrolled the streets during the night.

A professional boxer, Jilani who represented the State police in various sports meet and bagged awards, also imparts physical fitness training to police job aspirants at Abbas Stadium at Barkas. “Every morning between 6 am and 7.30 am, I am at the ground to train youngsters in long jump, short jump and running. Around 50 youngsters come to ground for practice,” he adds.

