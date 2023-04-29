Hyderabad: Cops apprehend two including juvenile for chain snatching

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Valigi Dinesh along with a juvenile snatched away a gold chain weighing around three tolas that a woman had worn

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police apprehended two persons including a juvenile for snatching a gold chain from a woman on Thursday.

Valigi Dinesh (20) of Shadnagar and native of Mahabubnagar district along with the juvenile went to the house of the victim on pretext of enquiring about a portion of the house the family intended to rent out.

“After speaking to the woman victim for a while, they snatched away a gold chain weighing around three tolas she had worn and fled away,” said Malkajgiri police.

On a complaint, a case was registered and with the help of the feed of surveillance cameras installed in the vicinity of the house, the police identified the suspects and arrested them.

