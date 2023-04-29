Rachakonda police arrest two chain snatchers, recover stolen gold chain

Saturday, Apr 29, 2023
Rachakonda police recovered a gold chain weighing three tolas and seized a motorcycle from the arrested persons

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:04 PM, Sat - 29 April 23
Hyderabad: Two chain snatchers who had snatched away a gold chain from a woman were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Saturday. The police recovered a gold chain weighing three tolas and seized a motorcycle from them.

The arrested persons P Kurumurthi (24) and N Ganesh (24), both residents of Balapur had allegedly snatched away a gold chain from a woman at JRR Colony in Vanasthalipuram on Thursday night.

The victim, Rajeshwari, was walking on the road when the duo snatched away a gold chain weighing about three tolas. “On a tip off, the Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar) nabbed them and recovered the gold chain”, said Rachakonda Commissioner, DS Chauhan.

