Hyderabad: Cops crack murder case within 8 hours, one held

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Hyderabad: Within a short span of just eight hours of a murder that was reported on Monday, the Pocharam IT Corridor police managed to crack the case and in the process arrested the alleged killer.

The arrested person has been identified is Susheel Goswami, a Bihar native and a resident of Jodimetla, Pocharam.

Goswami and the victim Dheeraj Mandal (27), both from Bihar, came to Hyderabad in search of work and started working in a cement brick making unit in Jodimetla.

According to the police, on Sunday night, the duo along with their friends and co-workers were having a liquor party when a verbal spat took place between them.

Triggered by the argument, Goswami allegedly attacked Mandal with a cement brick, causing grievous injuries that caused instant death.

Based on a complaint from the brick unit owner on Monday morning, a case was booked and police investigated.

Following a tip-off, Goswami was caught at Ghatkesar railway station on Monday afternoon.

