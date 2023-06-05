Drug Racket bust: 308 kg marijuana seized by Rachakonda SOT

Rachakonda Special Operations Team seized 380 kilos of marijuana, 4 cars, 9 mobile phones and other material, altogether worth Rs.1.15 crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Hyderabad: In one of the major drug racket busts in recent times, the Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with local police busted interstate drug rackets in separate incidents at Choutuppal and Yacharam and arrested nine persons on Monday. Officials seized 380 kilos of marijuana, 4 cars, 9 mobile phones and other material, altogether worth Rs.1.15 crore.

In the first case, four persons identified as Daravath Pul Singh from Mahabubnagar, Mohd.Ghouse Pasha from Mahabubabad, Bukya Bikshapathi from Mahabubabad and Shaik Moinuddin from Bhadrachalam were caught at Choutuppal while smuggling marijuana from Sileru in Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra and seized 160 kilos marijuana, 2 cars and mobile phones, altogether worth Rs.50 lakh.

According to the police, Daravath Pul Singh who was earlier arrested in similar cases has good contacts with drug suppliers from upper Sileru in the agency areas in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh, took to drug peddling for easy money.

“As per their plan, they went to Sileru in two cars and purchased the psychotropic substance from Balu, a local peddler and were returning to Solapur to sell it to Limbaji,” said DS Chauhan, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.

Following a tip-off, when the gang reached Panthangi toll plaza, the police team intercepted their vehicles and nabbed them.

In another case, five persons identified as Mohd.Feroz from Yakutpura, Dinesh Singh from Tappachabutra, Mohd.Khader from Malakpet, Abdul Rawoof from Falaknuma and Satish from Karwan were arrested at Yacharam while smuggling marijuana from Sileru to Hyderabad and Buldana city in Maharashtra. Officials seized 220 kilos of marijuana, 2 cars and other material, altogether worth Rs.65 lakh. Tw other persons Mukund and Thakur are absconding.

Police said Mohd. Feroz, and Dinesh Singh, procured marijuana from Sileru and smuggled it to Buldhana in Maharashtra,where they sold it to customers and made easy money.

“They procured marijuana at a lower price and sold it to dealers and customers in various states,” Chauhan said.

Recently, they purchased 220 kilos of marijuana from Mukund in Sileru and were smuggling it to Maharashtra to be sold to Thakur, a local drug dealer.

“To hoodwink cops, they planned to go to Maharashtra via Mall in Nalgonda and avoid the toll plaza in Pathangi. Based on inputs, we nabbed them at Yacharam,” the commissioner said.