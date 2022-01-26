Hyderabad cops create green channel to transport live organs

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police facilitated the hassle-free transport of live organs, heart and lungs, in the city on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

In the first case, the traffic police provided a green channel to an ambulance carrying a live heart from Begumpet Airport to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad. The medical team carrying the live organ left the airport at 9.28 am and reached the KIMS Hospital at 9.32 am, the distance of 3 km was covered in four minutes.

In the other case, an ambulance carrying lungs was provided a green channel. The ambulance left Yashoda Hospital at Malakpet at 1.27 pm and reached Yashoda Hospital at Secunderabad at 1.39 pm, covering the distance of 12 km in 12 minutes.

The hospital management appreciated the traffic police for their professionalism.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .