Hyderabad Cops issue guidelines to SI job aspirants

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:05 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police has issued guidelines and instructions to be followed by the candidates appearing for the preliminary recruitment exams of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub-inspectors (SCTSIs) and equivalent posts to be held on Sunday between 10 am to 1pm, across 33 centres in the city.

Officials said candidates will be allowed to the exam hall from 9 am and the gates will be closed by 10 am. They will not be allowed into the centre even if they are late by a minute as the attendance is recorded using biometric method.

Candidates were advised to avoid applying mehendi and tattoos on their hands. Only the hall ticket with photo affixed, pen are permitted inside the examination hall and the prohibited items includes bags, calculators, cell phones, gadgets etc.

There will be a seat assigned to each candidate with a roll number and invigilator will notify the time remaining in regular intervals. Candidates also must adhere to Covid protocols and ensure they wear a mask in the exam hall.

Meanwhile on Friday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin) M.Ramesh held a video conference to review the security, traffic arrangements, and instructed officials concerned to make fool proof arrangements.

The Joint Commissioner asked the Traffic Wing to ensure the roads abutting the exam centers are congestion free, and to deploy traffic pilots during the transportation of confidential materials. The Station House Officers were instructed to keep a tab on suspicious persons, and to maintain security perimeter in the vicinity of the exam centre.