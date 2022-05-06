Hyderabad cops sign MoU for counseling against drug abuse

Published Date - 08:15 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda and Asha Group of Hospitals, Phoenix Rehab Services Pvt Ltd and Amrita Foundation Society, for providing drug abuse counseling and de-addiction treatment to drug consumers caught in drug cases.

The MoU was signed by City Police Commissioner CV Anand with Dr. S.Sireesha, Professor and In-charge Superintendent of IMH, Dr.G.Jagannatha Rao of Asha Group of Hospitals, Dr.Geeta Manghnani of Phoenix Rehab Services Pvt Ltd and Dr.Devika Rani of Amrita Foundation Society.

The initiative, which will help in monitoring activities of drug consumers for at least one year by conducting regular drug tests, would have regular counseling sessions on outpatient basis, Anand said.

“Weekly two counseling sessions for the first four weeks and later once a week for next four weeks. A total of 12 sessions in 8 weeks will be done,” he said.

Apart from this, a random blood and urine test of the consumers would be done at least three times in a span of eight weeks.

“The test will be taken up randomly as part of their health checkup, but only after taking their permission,” Anand said.

According to the police, since December 25, 2021 upto May 5, the Hyderabad Police booked a total of 126 narcotic substance related cases under the NDPS Act. While 457 persons were involved in various cases, 377 persons were arrested and 80 were absconding.

Sl.No – Type of suspect – Suspects from TS – Other states – Foreigners – Total suspects

1 – Peddlers – 162 – 28 – 02 – 192

2 – Peddlers cum consumers – 85 – ** – ** – 85 **

3 – Consumers – 90 – 03 – 01 – 94

4 – Cultivators – 01 ** – 01 ** – ** – 02 **

5 – Transporters – 04 – 00 – ** – 04 **

Total arrested – 342 – 32 – 03 – 377