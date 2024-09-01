Hyderabad: Couple ends life after killing children at Jeedimetla

According to police officials, the couple killed their two children due to financial issues on Saturday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 10:41 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a couple allegedly killed their two children and later died by suicide at Jeedimetla due to financial issues on Saturday night.

The couple, Venkatesh (40) and Varshini (33), had two children Rishikanth (11) and Vihath (3).

The couple, native of Mancherial district, was stayed at an apartment in Gajularamaram. On Sunday morning, all the four members of the family were found dead in the house. The Jeedimetla police reached the house and started investigation.