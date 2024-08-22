Jeedimetla: Son kills 63-year-old mother over household dispute

When Jayamma, scolded him for creating nuisance, the man got angry and hit his mother with an iron rod that caused her death

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 August 2024, 08:59 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his mother at their house in Jeedimetla on Wednesday night.

The victim, Jayamma (63) lived along with her son Venu (35) at their house in Jeedimetla. Venu was addicted to liquor and after consuming liquor created a lot of nuisance in the house. As a result, his wife had left him and went to her mother’s place, according to the police.

Also Read Two women journalists assaulted by followers of CM Revanth Reddy in his hometown

Over the years, Venu did not mend his ways and continued to come home in an inebriated condition and pick-up fights over petty issues with his mother. In addition to turning-up drunk, for the past few months, he was also not going for work.

“On Wednesday night, Venu came home and again started fighting with his mother over some small household issue. When Jayamma, scolded him for creating nuisance, the man got angry and hit his mother with an iron rod that caused her death,” Inspector Jeedimetla, G Mallesh, said.

On information, the police registered a case against Venu and took him into custody. The police are investigating.