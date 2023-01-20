Hyderabad: Couple found hanging in Jagadgirigutta

The couple, V. Brahmachari (28) a carpenter and Mounika (20), were living in a rented house at Hanuman Nagar in Jadagirigutta.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:20 AM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: A couple was found hanging in their house at Jagadgirigutta on Friday. They are suspected to have died by suicide due to financial problems.

According to the police, they were upset due to financial issues, apart from Brahmachari’s alleged alcoholism.

The couple is suspected to have hanged themselves to death from the ceiling fan in their bedroom.

The incident came to light when a neighbour found them hanging and alerted the police.

The Jagadgirigutta police have registered a case and are investigating. The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.