Hyderabad: Elderly couple found hanging at Kachiguda

The couple was identified as Ramulu (56) and Gowri (50), both flower vendors and natives of Mahabubnagar district

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: An elderly couple was found hanging from the same rope in their house at Golnaka in Kachiguda here on Monday. They are suspected to have been depressed and took the extreme step to end life, police said, adding that the reason for suicide was yet to be known.

The couple was identified as Ramulu (56) and Gowri (50), both flower vendors and natives of Mahabubnagar district. Ramulu had a flower stall at Golnaka. Police said the couple was found hanging from the ceiling fan in their bedroom from a single rope. No suicide note was found.

On being alerted by a neighbour, the Golnakareached the spot and have taken up investigation. Officials said the children and other family members of the couple were awaited, after which more details will be known.

A case was booked. Bodies were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .