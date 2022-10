Farmer found hanging in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Sangareddy: A young farmer was found hanging in Gummadidala village in Sangareddy district on Tuesday.

Masireddypally Naveen, 25, had got married Lavanya a couple of years ago and they had a one-year-old baby boy.

According to Lavanya, Naveen left home on Monday night and on Tuesday, was found hanging from a tree in his agriculture field.

The police, who have registered a case, said the reasons behind the suspected suicide, were being probed.