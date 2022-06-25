Newly wed couple found hanging in Uppal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:06 AM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: A newly married couple died, allegedly by suicide, in their house at Srinagar Colony in Uppal here on Saturday.

The couple, Sai Goud and Navaneetha Laxmi, had a love marriage at Arya Samaj about five months ago and were living in a rented house. According to the police, they were quite upset after their marriage and financial issues.

Police said the couple hanged from the same ceiling fan in their bedroom and ended their lives. The incident came to light when a neighbour found them hanging and alerted the police.

The Uppal police have registered a case and are investigating. The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.