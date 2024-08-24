Hyderabad: Court sentences imprisonment for 300 persons over drunk driving

Another 32 persons were asked to do social service while driving license of 19 persons were suspended. The court also levied a fine of Rs. 76.43 lakh on the violators

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 06:51 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court has sentenced 300 persons to imprisonment in drunken driving cases.

The Hyderabad traffic police in the month of August caught 4,056 motorists driving under the influence of alcohol at various locations. The police filed charge sheet against 3,495 persons and the court sentenced 300 persons to a jail term varying between 1 and 10 days after holding them guilty.

Another 32 persons were asked to do social service while driving license of 19 persons were suspended. The court also levied a fine of Rs. 76.43 lakh on the violators.