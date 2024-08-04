Cyberabad police book 200 persons for drunk driving

Of the total persons booked by the police the BAC level of nine persons was recorded about 300 mg/100 ml.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 07:09 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police caught 200 persons during a special drive to check instances of drunk and driving on Saturday night. Of the total persons booked by the police the BAC level of nine persons was recorded about 300 mg/100 ml.

The highest numbers of persons booked 153 were two wheeler riders while 11 were auto rickshaw drivers, 31 four wheeler drivers and five persons were driving heavy vehicles in inebriated condition.

Cyberabad traffic police said that all the persons who are caught will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings.