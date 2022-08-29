Hyderabad: COVA to conduct inter-school, inter-collegiate examinations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:32 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Hyderabad: The COVA Peace Network is organising ‘Swami Agnivesh and Praful Bidwai Memorial 20th Annual Sambandh Inter School and Inter Collegiate Competitions: “How can Students Check Different Forms of Violence in Society” from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm on Tuesday at Nampally exhibition grounds.

The events to be organised include debates, declamation, quiz, essay writing, one act plays and posters with slogans on the Theme: “How can Students Check Different Forms of Violence in Society”.

Topics for the events this year include:

Different types of violence in society and their impact,

Violence faced by Women and how can they be protected;

What are the major conflicts in India and how can they be addressed,

Why is there war in Ukraine and its impact on the world .

Over 2000 students from 100 schools and colleges participate in this program every year, Mazher Hussain, Executive Director, COVA Peace Network, said.