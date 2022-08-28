Hyderabad: 126-year-old Swami Sivananda holds yoga session at SportsExpo

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:43 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Yoganamami, a session by 126-year-old Yoga guru, Swami Sivananda was held at Hitex, Madhapur, as part of the SportsExpo. Having started practicing Yoga at the age of nine, he said it is more popular now than before.

Hyderabad: Yoganamami, a session by 126-year-old Yoga guru, Swami Sivananda was held at Hitex, Madhapur, as part of the SportsExpo here on Sunday.

Known as the oldest and happiest Indian, he is also the oldest man ever to receive a Padma Shri. On his maiden visit to the city, Swami Sivananda demonstrated asanas like the paschimottanasana, sarvangasana, and savanamuktasana to over a thousand Yoga enthusiasts.

Also Read Rope way adventure activity to soon find its way into Hyderabad parks

Having started practicing Yoga at the age of nine, he said it is more popular now than before. He said, “Hyderabadis are lovely people by heart and soul. I wish them to practice more Yoga.”

SportExpo India is a three-day exhibition on sports organized by Hitex. With around 50 stalls, the exhibition highlighted fitness, nutrition, wellness products, and services.