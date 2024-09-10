Hyderabad CP CV Anand reviews security arrangements for Ganesh, Milad-un-Nabi festivals

The Commissioner went to South Zone DCP office and met all the officers of L&O, Traffic, Task Force, and Special Branch and discussed in detail about the upcoming idols processions and the run up to it alongside the preparations for Milad celebrations

Hyderabad: A day after assuming charge as the City Police Commissioner, CV Anand reviewed security arrangements being taken up at central and south zones for the Ganesh and Milad-un-Nabi festivities on field on Tuesday.

Speaking after offering prayers at the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh, Anand encouraged the Ganesh Utsav committee members to follow the procedure like they did the previous year. He requested them to complete all relevant works by 6.30 am and start moving the 70-feet idol and complete its immersion in Hussain Sagar by 1.30 pm.

The organisers assured to ensure the immersion process was quickly completed and the bund was clear for other idols.

Anand also reviewed the mistakes and lapses made during the previous year and took suggestions from the officers before finalising the detailed security plan.