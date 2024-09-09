CV Anand takes charges as Hyderabad Police Commissioner

Upon taking charge, Anand expressed his satisfaction at being appointed police commissioner for a second term. He stated, "The state government is currently focused on combating drug issues. We will work to eliminate drugs and deal firmly with criminals."

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 September 2024, 11:47 AM

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer CV Anand assumed charge as City Police Commissioner at the TGICCC in Banjara Hills on Monday.

After assuming charge, Anand said he was happy to take charge as police commissioner for the second time.

“Currently the state government is serious about drugs. We will work to eliminate drugs, ” Anand said, adding that criminals will be dealt firmly.

Anand, a 1991 IPS batch, worked as Hyderabad CP from December 2021 to October 2023.

CV Anand, who belongs to the Telangana cadre was promoted as Additional Director General of Police in 2017. He went to central services and returned to Telangana in 2021.

In August 2023, the state government issued an order giving the status of DGP. He was removed from the post of CP during the 2023 elections.

After the Congress government came to power in the State, Anand was given the charge of DG, ACB. Now, again he has been appointed as Hyderabad Police Commissioner.