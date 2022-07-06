Hyderabad CP holds meeting with animal activists in view of Bakrid

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Wednesday held a meeting with animal activists and representatives of Hindu organizations in view of Bakrid festival next week.

The Commissioner apprised the participants about the stringent measures taken up by the City Police to stop the illegal transport of livestock.

The Commissioner appealed to the activists to pass on any information to the police and assured them of quick response. The participants were told in detail about the legal and law & order issues that would prevail if anyone tailed vehicles transporting cattle. He asked them not to come to intervene when police officials at check-posts set up in the city were doing their duty.

“No one will be allowed to take law into their hands. Any scuffles between groups can affect communal harmony.” Anand said, also assuring to consider the requests and suggestions given by animal activists.

The meeting also discussed in length the specific roles of each department in controlling illegal transport and slaughter. The representatives of animal welfare organizations agreed to the fact that selling of aged animals had to be addressed at the grass root level by taking up campaigns, and acknowledged the efforts of the City Police in controlling this menace.

Activists also felt that a separate wing for animal welfare had to be constituted under the government.

“The City Police are maintaining high vigil as other prominent festivals are coinciding on the same day. Instructions have been given to officers to take firm action against communal offenders,” the Commissioner said.

The meeting was attended by Additional CP (Law & Order) DS Chauhan, Additional CP (Crime) AR Srinivas, Joint CP (SB) P Vishwa Prasad and other officials.