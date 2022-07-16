Hyderabad CP visits Ujjaini Mahankali temple to review security arrangements

Hyderabad: As the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad is all set to celebrate Bonalu on Sunday and Monday, City Police Commissioner CV Anand visited the temple on Saturday to review the security arrangements.

It is expected that around eight lakh devotees will visit the temple during the festivities.

Anand, along with Additional Commissioner (Law & Order) DS Chouhan and Traffic Wing officials inspected the queue lines, route map and had a brief meeting with the organisers to ensure all arrangements were in place.

Six queue lines, two exclusively for women devotees carrying ‘Bonam’ , two queue lines for other women devotees and the rest for the general crowd were installed. The Commissioner requested the temple authorities to take all precautionary measures at the sound systems, decorative lighting threads and illumination points in view of the monsoon.

“Traffic restrictions were imposed around the temple and all the roads through which temple can be approached. The police have made elaborate security arrangements with nearly 3,500 police personnel working round the clock to ensure a safe Bonalu,” Anand said.

Already surveillance cameras, crime teams and She Teams were deployed to ensure the safety of women devotees and to keep miscreants at bay.

North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi, DCP Traffic N.Prakash Reddy and other officers accompanied the Commissioner.