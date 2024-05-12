Hyderabad Cricket Association invests 1.50 crores in summer camps

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 11:56 PM

Students who were part of summer cricket camp pose for a picture in Karimnagar, on Saturday.

Hyderabad: In order to nurture talents from the Mandal level in the Telangana State, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) spent Rs 1.50 crore on summer camps, said HCA president A Jaganmohan Rao.

Speaking at an event in Karimnagar on Saturday, he said he is fully committed to the development of rural cricket and wishes to see rural cricketers make it into the Indian Premier League.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association chief appreciated Karimnagar District Cricket Association secretary Agam Rao for his efforts in training young cricketers. He also spoke about plans to build a stadium in the districts.