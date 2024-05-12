Top flight cricket in Siddipet soon: HCA chief Jagan Mohan Rao

Speaking at an event here on Friday, Hyderabad Cricket Association chief A Jagan Mohan Rao said Siddipet would soon witness top flight cricket.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 11:23 PM

HCA chief A Jagan Mohan Rao with young cricketers in Siddipet.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is gearing up to host first-class matches in Siddipet soon, according to HCA president A Jagan Mohan Rao. Speaking at an event here on Friday, he said Siddipet would soon witness top flight cricket.

The HCA chief expressed delight in the increasing number of women cricketers in Siddipet and highlighted the HCA’s commitment to developing rural cricket. He also spoke about plans to host an inter-district cricket tournament.