Retired Judge Eswariah takes charge as Ethics Officer of Hyderabad Cricket Association

Retired Justice Eswariah has been named the Ethics Officer of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 May 2024, 11:25 PM

HCA officials with Justice Eswariah.

Hyderabad: Retired Justice Eswariah has been named the Ethics Officer of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). He assumed his duties at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Tuesday. HCA officials extended their greetings to Justice Eswariah.

