Hyderabad cricket reflects in poor representation to IPL

Even as other Southern States such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and even Kerala keep providing players in plenty to the franchises Hyderabad’s contribution is negligible

In this year’s IPL, seasoned cricketer Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings), Mohd Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and B Sandeep (Sunrisers Hyderabad) are in the fray. Out of the three, Sandeep has yet to play an IPL match.

The rapid decline is a matter of concern and internal squabbles are not helping the cause. There is much debate over the performances of the Hyderabad teams in various age categories. There is a hue and cry that the talented players are overlooked and in recent times it has been observed that in every age category no less than 60 players are selected in the State teams. This sends a bad signal.

Over the years, there is no seriousness on the part of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) while conducting the local leagues matches.

“Under these situations, how do you expect the standard to improve? Unlike the past, the players have to pay a certain amount to the clubs to play in the local matches now. Then there is no promotion and demotions of the teams in the leagues. It has deprived competitive atmosphere among the players and the teams. This has contributed to the downfall of Hyderabad cricket,’’ said a club secretary.

It is time for the HCA to arrest the slide otherwise it could be a repeat of the 2019-20 show when Hyderabad lost six of their eight matches in Group B league matches of Ranji Trophy tournament. “At this stage, there is a danger even playing with novice teams like Nagaland, Sikkim or Arunachal Pradesh in Ranji Trophy. God-forbidden this should not happen,’’ added another club secretary.

The other disturbing factor is the total misuse of BCCI funds and that HCA could boost a single stadium in Uppal all these years is shameful and disgusting. The authorities concerned are not even able to maintain that stadium and for the last one month it is without electricity power. A peep into other States like Andhra or Karnataka or Kerala, they have made the maximum use of the BCCI funds.

Today in these States, they have multiple grounds and stadiums to conduct first class and international matches. For instance in Andhra and Karnataka, they boost a dozen high quality lush-green grounds with all facilities. The BCCI has, in fact, identified grounds in these States to conduct Ranji Trophy and junior matches in a bio-secure bubble environment.

The HCA, in comparison, is a pale shadow in all fronts. It is better late than never. It is a wake-up call and it is time to bring back the past glory of Hyderabad cricket. Is anyone listening?

