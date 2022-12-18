Hyderabad crowned Inter-District hockey champions

Hyderabad emerged champion of the 7th Telangana Senior Men’s Inter-District Hockey Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad team receving the winners trophy on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad emerged champion of the 7th Telangana Senior Men’s Inter-District Hockey Tournament held at the Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad thrashed Mahbubnagar 3-0 in the summit clash to lift the title. Earlier in the semifinal, Hyderabad defeated Warangal 1-0. In the second semifinal, Mahbubnagar downed Medak 2-0. In the match held for the third place, Medak crushed Warangal 5-1.

Also Read Warangal make it to semifinals of Inter-District Hockey Tournament

Results: Final: Hyderabad bt Mahbubnagar 3-0; Third place match: Medak bt Warangal 5-1; Semifinals: Hyderabad bt Warangal 1-0; Mahbubnagar bt Medak 2-0.