Hyderabad crowned Inter-District hockey champions

Hyderabad emerged champion of the 7th Telangana Senior Men’s Inter-District Hockey Tournament

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:34 PM, Sun - 18 December 22
Hyderabad team receving the winners trophy on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad emerged champion of the 7th Telangana Senior Men’s Inter-District Hockey Tournament held at the Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad thrashed Mahbubnagar 3-0 in the summit clash to lift the title. Earlier in the semifinal, Hyderabad defeated Warangal 1-0. In the second semifinal, Mahbubnagar downed Medak 2-0. In the match held for the third place, Medak crushed Warangal 5-1.

Results: Final: Hyderabad bt Mahbubnagar 3-0; Third place match: Medak bt Warangal 5-1; Semifinals: Hyderabad bt Warangal 1-0; Mahbubnagar bt Medak 2-0.

 

