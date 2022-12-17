Warangal make it to semifinals of Inter-District Hockey Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Warangal and Nizamabad players in action.

Hyderabad: Warangal entered the semifinals of the 7th Telangana Senior Men’s Inter-District Hockey Tournament held at the Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad on Saturday.

They defeated Nalgonda 5-1 and Nizamabad 3-1 in their group matches respectively to make it to the last four. Meanwhile, Hyderabad got the better of Karimnagar 5-1 and Medak 3-1, to sail into the semifinal.

Warangal will take on Hyderabad in the semifinal on Sunday. Mahbubnagar will face Medak in the other semifinal.

Results: Adilabad drew with Khammam 0-0; Mahbubnagar bt Ranga Reddy 6-0; Hyderabad bt Karimnagar 2-0; Warangal bt Nalgonda 5-1; Medak bt Adilabad 1-0; Nizamabad bt Mahbubnagar 2-1; Karimnagar bt Khammam 4-0; Nalgonda bt Ranga Reddy 2-0; Hyderabad bt Medak 3-1; Warangal bt Nizamabad 3-1.