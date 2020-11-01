Hyderabad: ‘Divyang’ CRPF jawans to turn cyber warriors

The IT training will be imparted to them at the proposed National Centre for Divyang Empowerment (NCDE) at the CRPF Group Centre in Ranga Reddy district

Hyderabad: Their war never ends. Personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who have fought several jungle wars and dealt with terrorists, in the process losing their limbs or being injured in some way or the other for life, are now going to take their battles to a different level.

The CRPF, to utilise the service of such divyang warriors and to help them continue living the life they chose, one of serving the nation, has decided to hone their skills in Information Technology and train them as cyber warriors.

The IT training will be imparted to them at the proposed National Centre for Divyang Empowerment (NCDE) at the CRPF Group Centre in Ranga Reddy district here.

According to officials, the cyber field offers a huge opportunity to develop jawans as cyber warriors apart from excelling in various para-athletic events. The motive of establishing the centre in Ranga Reddy is to utilize the advantage of the IT hub and availability of IT experts in Cyberabad to develop cyber skills among divyangs.

“We are initially planning to start intensive courses of two months each by engaging IT experts. Local infrastructure of cyber technology will be utilized for better understanding of the learners,” an official told Telangana Today.

After training, the services of divyangs can also be used in the organization with more added values in the new domains of data analysis, artificial intelligence, video analytics and preparing audio visual material for various purposes.

The initiative of the CRPF will also send a message to society at large that these soldiers have proved themselves as warriors in different fields such as cyber field, data analysis, sports etc., the official said. Over a period of time, they can grow in other fields also.

However, focus would be mainly on the fitness of divyangs before giving them training at the centre. Based on success of the training, the same facility would be extended to soldiers of other paramilitary forces. In the Hyderabad sector, there are as many as 50 divyangs, according to officials.

