Hyderabad: Customs officials posted at RGIA nabbed for corruption

30 June 2024

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against three officials of customs department, including then two Superintendents and an Inspector posted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on allegations of conspiracy and corruption.

The officials are Yerukala Srinivasu and Peri Chakrapani, both Superintendents of Customs and Pankaj Gautam, Inspector of Customs Department.

According to the CBI officials, on March 16 this year, the CISF, RGIA, Hyderabad caught two persons of private companies including a loader, while they were exchanging foreign currency. The CISF seized foreign currencies of various countries equivalent to Rs.2,93,425 with Indian currencies from them.

It was alleged that the foreign currencies were given to private persons by three officials posted at RGIA, Hyderabad. The officials accepted the amounts from international passengers as undue advantage in lieu of not imposing custom duty or imposing a lesser custom duty. It was also alleged that these public servants were adopting this modus operandi on a regular basis, said the CBI officials.

CBI conducted searches at four places, including three at Hyderabad and one at Delhi which led to recovery of the incriminating documents.

Investigation is continuing.