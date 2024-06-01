Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police prevent Rs. 4.09 Cr from reaching fraudsters in May

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 07:35 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad in the month of May successfully managed to prevent an amount of Rs. 4.09 crore from reaching cyber fraudsters by timely intervention and freezing of the amount. The amount will be later refunded to the owners after necessary court formalities.

“This successful operation underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting the citizens of Hyderabad from the growing threat of cybercrime. The Cyber Crime Police has once again proven our ability to stop and dismantle deceptive activities,” said DCP Cyber Crime, D Kavitha.

The police advised the citizens to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to safeguard themselves against cyber fraud. Always verify the source of unsolicited calls, messages, or emails before sharing personal or financial information.

People verify the status of any package directly on the official ‘FedEx’, website and avoid clicking on links received via SMS or email or WhatsApp, as scammers often use these avenues to manipulate victims.

The police warned scammers on Telegram and WhatsApp messages about easy part-time jobs like liking videos. The fraudsters start with small payments to gain your trust, and then trick you into sharing personal information or investing more money, before vanishing with cash. Never share sensitive information like bank account details, passwords, or social security numbers with strangers or unverified entities, authorities advised.