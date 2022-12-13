Hyderabad cybercrime police raid Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:14 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police raided the office of Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu at Madhapur following a case booked for making derogatory comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

A team of Hyderabad cybercrime police raided the office and seized the laptops and computers in the office. The mobile phones of employees were also taken and switched off during the raid to prevent them from deactivating any social media accounts using the phones.

Highly placed sources in the Hyderabad police said the SK team as it is popularly known were regularly making anti Telangana and anti TRS party statements and posts on social media platforms. “Using fake IP addresses the teams were doing this, however, we managed to get a breakthrough and finally raided the office,” said a senior official of Hyderabad police.

Congress leaders Shabbir Ali, Mallu Ravi and Anil Kumar Yadav rushed to the spot on coming to know about the police raid at the office and picked up an argument with the police officials. However, the police explained to them about the case and sought their cooperation in the investigation.

The Hyderabad police had registered a case after some persons started posting anti TRS and anti Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao content and took up the investigation. A special dedicated team of the Cybercrime police with the help of experts managed to achieve a breakthrough.