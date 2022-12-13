Adibatla kidnap case suspect nabbed

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police caught Naveen Reddy, the prime suspect in the kidnap of a dental student from her house at Adibatla last week.

Naveen Reddy along with a group of his friends had barged into the house of the woman medico and took her away after assaulting the family members. The police had rescued her and nabbed several youngsters who were part of the attack on the family.

Naveen Reddy fled on coming to know that several teams of the police were tracking him. The police, according to sources, nabbed him in Goa and are bringing him to the city. The police seized five mobile phone from him.

Meanwhile, the police filed a petition before the court seeking custody of five of the suspects in the case.