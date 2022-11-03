Hyderabad: Dakshin Bharat Motor Cycle Expedition flagged off

Published Date - 05:46 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: Part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, the Dakshin Bharat Motor Cycle Expedition which commenced on October 23, was flagged off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, by M Srinivasulu Reddy, Controller SHAR. The team is travelling to Air Force Station, Suryalanka via Nellore.

Earlier, the Motorcycle Expedition Team short of Sriharikota was received, felicitated and refuelled by HPCL. The team was flagged in at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR at Sriharikota, by R Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director, SHAR and was given a guided tour of the Space Centre including the Launch Pads and the Mission Control Centre.

Later the team conducted a Motivation lecture on how to join the Indian Army and spread awareness on road safety aspects to the students & NCC cadets of Space Central School SHAR.

During the 3000 km expedition, the team is also interacting with veer naris, veterans and ex-servicemen.