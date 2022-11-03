Hyderabad: VNRVJIET holds induction programme for students on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:20 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) on Thursday conducted an induction programme for the students who got admitted to the institute’s BTech programmes for the academic year 2022–2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Vignana Jyothi president Suresh Babu Daggubati reminisced his time as an engineering student at Guindy Engineering College and said that education can be a good leveller and brings the best out of everyone. Vignana Jyothi general secretary, JS Rao said that the institute gives paramount importance to discipline on campus.

VNRVJIET principal CD Naidu introduced the institute and its various sections that help the holistic development of students as well as the in-house incubator, VJ Hub. Dean academics, Prof. K Anuradha informed students and parents about the academic regulations.