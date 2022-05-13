Hyderabad: Dav Whatmore to train kids at MS Dhoni Cricket Academy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:13 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Dav Whatmore

Hyderabad: The trainees of the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy at the Delhi Public School Nacharam will get a chance to learn from former Australian coach Dav Whatmore as he will be taking sessions for four days as part of the summer camp.

The will train the students in advanced skills of the game like improvisations, bowling, variations, goal-setting and nutrition lectures for four days. Yasasvi Malka COO said they are willing to provide free training, food and hostel facilities to interested and talented children from rural areas.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .