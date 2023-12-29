Hyderabad: Day two of Praja Palana continues to draw huge crowds

Even as the authorities were creating awareness of the availability of forms for free, many continue to purchase their photocopies elsewhere

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Praja palana at Moosapet circle. Photo : Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: From as early as seven in the morning, long queues of people waiting to secure the Abhayahastham applications marked the Praja Palana centres in the city on Friday. Even as the authorities were creating awareness of the availability of forms for free, many continue to purchase their photocopies elsewhere.

Ward Offices, Tahsildar Offices, and all Praja Palana centres will provide these forms at no cost, informed Hyderabad Collector’s official X account. Making it easier for the public, many corporators in the old city also distributed black and white copies of the applications for free.

Also Read Praja Palana programme: People fume over non availability of applications

While confusion over the location of centres, details to be provided and eligibility seem to have dwindled on day two, concerns over why bank account details were not taken and the reason for using paper forms instead of online remain.

Less grievances, more applications:

Though the initiative aimed to both gather information on public grievances and receive applications for the Abhayahastham schemes, the number of grievances received is significantly less than the number of applications.

Over 3.62 lakh applications received on day two:

With 3.13 lakh Abhayahastham applications and 48,802 others, the total number of applications received on Friday stood at over 3.62 lakh. This makes the total number of applications received in two days 9.31 lakh.

The highest 76,379 were from the Charminar zone and the lowest 6,515 were from Secunderabad Cantonment. LB Nagar (41,639), Khairatabad (48,856), Kukatpally (58,723), Serilingampally (27,525), and Secunderabad (53,589) also saw huge number of applications for the welfare schemes.

Charminar received the highest number of applications – 10,774 – in regard to other grievances and covered 72,020 households. On the whole, 4.07 lakh households were covered in all six zones on day two. Of which the highest 77,824 were in Kukatpally and the lowest 24,000 in Secunderabad Cantonment.