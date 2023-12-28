Praja Palana programme: People fume over non availability of applications

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Praja palana at Kukatpally circle Raju colony. Photo : Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: People turning up at the Praja Palana programme to file applications were fuming over non availability of applications and the consequent collection of exorbitant charges by photocopy centres.

There was also utter confusion applying for ration cards also. The State government had announced that applications would be distributed to people well in advance but many complained that they had not received the forms.

“I had to pay Rs.80 for one colour photo copy of the application at a photocopy centre. A few neighbours in our area managed to get the applications, but I did not receive any” said Ghousia Bee, an applicant at Sultan Nagar, Erragadda. Photocopy centres informed that only colour forms were being accepted, she added.

This apart, the photocopy centres, which usually charge Rs.1 a copy, charged Rs.2 per copy for Aadhaar cards and other documents to be enclosed along with the applications. This is in addition to Rs.10 for filling the form.

A few people entered arguments with officials over lack of applications. “One person is selling the forms at Rs. 40 per copy, when questioned we get rude replies. When the issue was brought to the notice of officials at the centre, they did not respond at all. Why can’t the government arrange extra applications at the centres also” argued RK Murthy, an applicant at Mee Seva centre, Mothi Nagar.

M Dayanand, a resident complained that forms were sold at Kirana stores at Jyothi Nagar in Malkajgiri.

There were people, who were being sent back by the officials at a few centres stating that applications were being accepted area-wise and on specific dates as per schedule. A chart disclosing the schedule of receiving applications from a particular area and specific date is being displayed at the centres.

This apart, there is no clarity on ration cards issue. Applicants have to share Aadhaar card and white ration card numbers in the application for obtaining benefit out of any five guarantees. It is mandatory.

But many applicants said they did not have ration cards and wanted to check with the officials. “There is no clarity on the issue. They just say there are no guidelines in this regard. Even to apply for a fresh ration card, there is no clarity among the officials” said Uma Devi, who wanted to file an application for a double bedroom house.

In addition to these, many senior citizens, who are receiving pensions, also are filing fresh applications. “I am getting a pension for the last two years. I have come here to apply afresh to be on the safe side and also for a double bedroom house. My wife is sick but officials insist that she should file the application,” said Kola Maheswara Rao, an applicant.

‘Application forms available for free at Gram Panchayat, Urban Ward Offices’

The Telangana Congress late on Thursday evening said the application forms for Abhaya Hastham Guarantees were available free of charge at Gram Panchayat and Urban Ward Offices.

“We request people not to buy forms at exorbitant fees and get cheated. The government is conducting this programme transparently. So, people have to be cautious and complete the details in the forms and submit the same to the officials,” Telangana Congress said on X.