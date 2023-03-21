Hyderabad: DECC launches ENT care facility at Shenoy Nursing Home

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: Dr Deenadayal’s ENT Care Centre (DECC) on Tuesday launched a state-of-the-art exclusive ENT care facility, which offers comprehensive ENT diagnosis and care under one roof, at Shenoy Hospitals, East Marredpally.

Managing Director, Dr Deenadayal’s ENT Care Centre, Dr Deenadayal along with specialists in other ENT sub-specialities including, audiology and speech, will be available for patients at the new centre.

“The facility will offer services in ENT subspecialties like head and neck cancers, nasal allergies, sleep apneas etc. We are well recognized for the treatment of snoring and sleep apnea,” Dr Deendayal said.

The DECC is spread over 4,000 sft and is equipped with multiple areas dedicated for consultation, treatment, audiology, endoscopy, Operation Theatres, and inpatient rooms.

It has installed advanced spice camera systems and German microscopes to perform delicate micro ear surgeries. To reduce the impact of radiation on patients, DECC has introduced low radiation CT scan in this Centre.

As part of CSR activity, the DECC provides free ENT consultation on Thursdays between 3 pm and 5 pm and conducts several ENT camps across the state.