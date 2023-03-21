SCR staff creates history, collects fine of Rs. 9.62 Crore

This is the first time in history of South Central Railway that any individual ticket checking staff has crossed Rs.1 crore in earnings.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: Nine ticket checking staff of the South Central Railway (SCR) created history of sorts with each of them collecting a record fine Rs.1 crore from commuters travelling without ticket, irregular travelling and un-booked luggage.

Together, the nine staff members collected a whopping Rs.9.62 crore from as many as 1.16 lakh commuters through their intensive ticket checking drives in various trains. Through dedicated efforts, they have made it to the ‘One Crore Club’, in the current financial year 2022-23. This is the first time in history of South Central Railway that any individual ticket checking staff has crossed Rs.1 crore in earnings.

The staff includes seven from Secunderabad division and one each from Guntakal and Vijayawada divisions. Of them, T.Natarajan, Chief Ticket Inspector from Secunderabad division was the highest earner and realised an amount of Rs.1.16 crores from about 12,689 passengers travelling without ticket and carrying un-booked luggage.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain commended the ticket checking staff for their exemplary performance and dedication. He stated that the ticket checking is one of the critical mechanisms which help in reducing unauthorised travel in trains while also building confidence among the genuine rail passengers.