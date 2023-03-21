CM K Chandrashekhar Rao extends Ugadi greetings

CM K Chandrashekhar Rao said as per the Telugu Almanac, this Ugadi was considered auspicious for agriculture, bringing good omen for farmers as well as people from different sectors in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo).

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the Ugadi festival on Wednesday marking the commencement of the Telugu new year of ‘Shubhakrit’. He said as per the Telugu Almanac, this Ugadi was considered auspicious for agriculture, bringing good omen for farmers as well as people from different sectors in the State.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana had become rich in irrigation and drinking water as well as crop cultivation. He said through development of the agriculture sector, the State government had ensured development of its allied sectors and related occupations, which in turn strengthened the rural economy of Telangana.

The progress achieved by Telangana has become an example for rest of the country, he said, expressing hope that the ‘Shubhakrit’ year would bring prosperity and development not only for Telangana, but also for India.