Hyderabad: Degree student involved in chain snatching cases arrested

Rachakonda police recovered a gold chain, two motorcycles and cash Rs 20,000 from the arrested person

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Photo: Twitter/rachakondapolice

Hyderabad: A degree student who was allegedly involved in chain snatching cases was arrested by the Rachakonda police on Monday. The police recovered a gold chain, two motorcycles and cash Rs 20,000 from him.

The arrested person Gyara Hruday Vishal (21) a resident of Hayathnagar and a native of Valigonda mandal in Yadadri district allegedly snatched away gold chains from women in Bibinagar and Medipally police station limits.

“The gang targeted women moving alone in villages and snatched away gold chains from them. After stealing the gold chains, Vishal along with his associate mortgaged it at Manapuram Gold and used the money lavishly,” said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, DS Chauhan.

