Hyderabad: Devotees in large numbers participate in Sri Radhastami festivities

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Idols of Radha Govinda were adorned with a colourful dress, flowers and jewellery and the auspicious ‘108 Kalasha Sri Radha Govinda Abhishekam’ was performed

Hyderabad: Devotees in large numbers participated in Sri Radhastami festivities organised by the Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills here on Sunday.

On the occasion, the idols of Radha Govinda were adorned with a colourful dress, flowers and jewellery and the auspicious ‘108 Kalasha Sri Radha Govinda Abhishekam’ was performed in the evening, according to a press release issued by Hare Krishna Movement (HKM)- Hyderabad.

As part of Abhishekam, Radha Govinda were offered panchamrita and panchagavya, varieties of fruit juices, rare herbal powders, flowers, special aushadhis and navaratnas. The celebrations also featured Sri Radhashtakam rendition and offering of Chappan Bhog, 56 food varieties followed by Rajabhoga Arathi.

The president of HKM-Hyderabad Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu said, “Radhastami is a very significant festival as Sri Radharani is the mother of the entire universe”. The festival also featured rituals including Shodashopacharams, Shringara Arathi, Sandhya Arati, Maha Abhishekam, Jhulan (Unjala) Seva etc.