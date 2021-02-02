Hyderabad doctors hail Budget for allocation of funds to Covid vaccine

In the backdrop of the Covid pandemic, special allocation of funds to vaccine was appreciated by doctors.

By | Published: 1:27 am

Hyderabad: Welcoming the Union Budget 2021-22, senior doctors in Hyderabad said it could have a positive impact on public healthcare institutions and general public. In the backdrop of the Covid pandemic, special allocation of funds to vaccine was appreciated by doctors.

The pandemic propelled health into the forefront and this is aptly reflected in the Budget. The outlay towards prevention, treatment and wellness is welcome and should impact the health indices positively. Budget targets public healthcare infrastructure and facilities, which is important.

Dr K Hari Prasad, president, Apollo Group of Hospitals

The decision to increase the budgetary allocation towards health sector is a welcome move. Increasing FDI limits in the sector and the proposed IPO of LIC will strengthen insurance sector, which is much needed to ensure world-class healthcare reaches maximum citizens. Separate allocation towards vaccination is a compassionate move.

Dr Riyaz Khan, CEO, Continental Hospitals

The PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore and proposed spending of Rs Rs 2.23 lakh crore will provide impetus to the health sector. Thanks to increase in FDI, insurance products should be accessible and affordable.

Dr VS Somaraju, Executive Director, SLG hospitals

Decision to spend more on primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare over the next six years is appreciated. Focus to improve rural and urban health infrastructure will certainly see many new initiatives in the near future which will improve health index

Dr Mervin Leo, Cluster COO, Gleneagles Global Hospitals

Great Budget for health sector. An increase of 137 percent in health care expenditure is an excellent move. Good to hear about the much-needed installation and strengthening by expanding virology institutes.

Dr Krishna Prasad, Founder and MD, Ankura Women and Child Care

With increased allocation, health sector got the needed thrust to strengthen public health, preventive care, primary healthcare and emergency care. Increased allocations to other social determinants of health-education clean cooking gas, clean air, clean surroundings, and clean drinking water to every household will have greater impact on health.

Dr Krishna Reddy, India Country Director, Access Health International (Global Health Care Advisory)

