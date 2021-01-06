Hyderabad doctors remove toy bulb from 9-yr-old’s lungs

A CT Scan of the chest revealed a foreign body lodged in the right main bronchus extending onto the lower bronchus of the lungs.

Hyderabad: The surgeons at Medicover Hospitals, Madhapur, have saved the life of a nine-year-old boy who had swallowed a toy bulb while playing. The boy, Prakash, was rushed to the hospital from his native Mahabubnagar with symptoms of cough and difficulty in breathing. A CT Scan of the chest revealed a foreign body lodged in the right main bronchus extending onto the lower bronchus of the lungs. If unattended, it could have led to serious life threatening complications because the bulb was obstructing the airway.

The surgeons including senior interventional pulmonologist, Dr Raghu Kanth along with the anesthetist team led by Dr Vijay took up Rigid Bronchoscopy, a procedure of choice for safe and quick extraction of foreign bodies in children. He made a quick recovery and was discharged the same day without any complications.

“Ingestion of foreign bodies is a relatively common problem encountered in pediatric age group. There is always a risk of the foreign bodies reaching the lungs. Ingestion of foreign bodies is also a significant cause of parental anxiety,” said Dr Raghu Kanth.

