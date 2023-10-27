Hyderabad down Haryana in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament

Hyderabad won six of their seven matches and tied for the top spot with Mumbai and Baroda with 24 points each

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:19 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad defeated Haryana by five wickets in their last league match but they failed to advance to the knockout stage because of their inferior net run rate, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Jaipur, on Friday.

Hyderabad won six of their seven matches and tied for the top spot with Mumbai and Baroda with 24 points each. But Mumbai topped the group with better net run rate ( 1.976) and made it to the quarterfinals. Baroda, with a net run rate of 1.583, sneaked past Hyderabad ( 1.371) into pre-quarterfinals as the second-placed team in the group.

Despite a spirited performance in the tournament, the Hyderabad team had to return home.

Earlier, Hyderabad restricted Haryana to 139/9 in 20 overs with the help of Ctl Rakshann (3/17), Tanay thyagarajan (2/18) and CV Milind (2/26) bowling efforts.

Chasing the target, Hyderabad batters were at their attacking best to chase down the target as soon as possible. Despite losing wickets, Hyderabad reached the target in 15.4 overs. G Rahul Singh remained unbeaten on 26 while Tanmay Agarwal top-scored with 27.

Brief Scores: Haryana 139/9 in 20 overs (Sarvesh Rohilla 40; Ctl Rakshann 3/17, Tanay Thyagarajan 2/18, CV Milind 2/26) lost to Hyderabad 141/5 in 15.4 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 27, G Rahul Singh 26no).