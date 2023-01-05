Hyderabad: Dr Anjaneya Goud takes charge as new SATS chief

Dr Ediga Anjaneya Goud took charge as the new chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana State at the LB Stadium

08:35 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Dr Ediga Anjaneya Goud took charge as the new chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) at the LB Stadium on Thursday.

He was appointed for the post on Monday and he assumed the office in the presence of K Kavitha, MLC of Nizamabad and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud. Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLA Guvvala Balaraj MLC Banda Prakash, TVCC Chairman Vasudeva Reddy and others were present at the event.

Speaking after the ceremony, Anjaneya Goud said, “Coming from a rural area, I am aware of the problems faced by rural sportsmen and I will work hard to promote sports in rural areas. I believe, under the leadership of our CM KCR, sports will reach new height.” He also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for appointing him as the chairman of SATS.