Dr Ediga Anjaneya Goud appointed as chairman of SATS

Monday, Jan 2, 2023
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao handed over the orders to Anjaneya Goud at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 06:54 PM, Mon - 2 January 23
Hyderabad: Dr Ediga Anjaneya Goud has been appointed as the chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana State. He will serve in the post for a period of two years, commencing with immediate effect.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao handed over the orders to Anjaneya Goud at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday. The latter thanked the Chief Minister for the opportunity and assured to strive for development of sports in the State.

