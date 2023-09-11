Hyderabad: Drug traffickers caught in Shadnagar

On information the police caught them at Mokila ORR when they arrived at the spot carrying the drugs. The police seized the drugs and a case is registered against them at the Mokila police station under various Sections of NDPS Act.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:14 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police caught a three member gang of drug traffickers at Mokila near Shadnagar on Monday. The police seized 51 grams of cocaine, Ecstasy pills weighing 44 grams, eight grams of MDMA in crystal form, five mobile phone, and three cars and cash Rs. 97,500 from them.

The arrested persons are Lingampally Anuradha (34), a resident of Gachibowli and native of Mancherial, Sanikommu Prabhakar Reddy (38), a resident of Gachibowli and native of Prakasham A.P and Venkata Shiva Sai Kumar (33), a resident of Jubilee Hills and native of Guntur in A.P.

According to the DCP (Rajendranagar), Jagadishwar Reddy, the trio are addicted to drugs and regularly consume it. Anuradha during her stay at Gachibowli got a contact of drug peddler who is from Goa and started buying the drug from him. She supplied it to her friends through Prabhakar Reddy who runs a tiffin centre at DLF Gachibowli.

“As the business grew, Prabhakar and Anuradha together started purchasing drugs from Goa and supplying it in the city to their contacts. Sai Kumar was also purchasing the drugs from them and supplying to his contacts,” said the official.

